Bengal tiger dies of kidney infection at Bahawalpur Zoo

A seven-year-old Bengal male tiger, born in Bahawalpur Zoo, passed away due to kidney complications.

According to the medical report, the tiger succumbed to severe kidney issues.

Just a few days ago, another Bengal tiger in the same zoo suffered from an eye disease, raising concerns about the health and welfare of the animals in captivity.

Citizens have urged the zoo administration to prioritise the safety and well-being of these majestic animals.

Earlier, a 17-year-old African lion died at Karachi Zoo last week after completing his average lifespan.

According to details, the big cat was one of the four cats which were confiscated by the custom officials in 2010 over violation of import policy. They were later shifted to zoo.

In a statement, senior director of recreation at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Raza Abbas Rizvi noted that the African lion had completed its average lifespan [in the cage], which is stated to be between 17 to 20 years.

The senior director added that the veterinarians were carrying out the postmortem of the deceased big cat to ascertain the cause of its death. “The animal was brought to the zoo in 2010 when it was only five years old,” he added.