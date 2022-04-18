Viral: Bengal Tiger jumps from boat ‘Life of Pi’ style, amuses netizens

A recent video of a Bengal Tiger jumping from a boat ‘Life of Pi’ style, after being rescued has taken over Twitter.

The tiger was being transferred to the Sundarbans forest.

The video of the Tiger jumping into the water without any hesitation has impressed social media users. The tiger swims towards the forest as the boat floats away from it.

The tiger quickly swims towards the forest and runs as soon as it reaches the beach.

The video of the Bengal Tiger was shared over Twitter by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Parween Kalwaan. He captioned the video, “The Bengal Tiger sized jump though. Old video of rescue and release of Tiger from Sundarbans.”

The video has gathered over 100,000 views and over 5,000 likes. Animal lovers have liked and commented on the video in abundance.

Watch the video here:

That tiger sized jump though. Old video of rescue & release of tiger from Sundarbans. pic.twitter.com/u6ls2NW7H3 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 17, 2022

“Reminds me of Life of Pi! Richard Peter never looked back :)” a Twitter user commented.

Another Twitter user wrote, “We witnessed a really talented Bengal tiger with swimming abilities in Life of Pie earlier.”

We witnessed a really talented tiger with swimming abilities in Life of Pie earlier 😊 pic.twitter.com/AcV3hwsuxy — Praveen🦁 (@PraveenIN12345) April 18, 2022

