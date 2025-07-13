Benny Blanco talks about wedding plans with Selena Gomez

American music producer Benny Blanco has shared key insights into his wedding plans with singer-songwriter Selena Gomez.

The two, who have collaborated on the songs ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ in 2019 and ‘Single Soon’ in 2023, announced their engagement in December 2024.

Selena Gomez took to Instagram to share a picture of a large engagement ring, with the caption reading, “forever begins now.”

With constant media chats about their marriage plans, Benny Blanco has revealed that the couple was in no rush to plan a wedding anytime soon.

“Honestly, I really want to take a little break. I’ve been working so much. I’ve realised I haven’t really had much time off in a while and I’m about to just, I just want to lay in bed and forget what day it is because we’ve been in bed just watching stuff,” he said during an appearance on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast.

While the music producer maintained that he does not usually switch off that way, he admitted that Selena Gomez has changed it form him.

“She makes me want to hang out and cuddle, just watch things, just eat food, and have piles of food around us and have the best time ever,” he said.

When the host asked about their wedding preparations, he said, “Not yet, that’s why we both need to chill.”

“We’ve both been working so much. We got engaged and then we were filming music videos for our album then we then it’s holidays, then right after the holidays we had to start all the promo for our stuff, do that,” Benny Blanco added.

However, he revealed that the couple might consider taking a decision about their relationship this summer.

“We’re both working on so many things that we hadn’t even had time to get into it but we’re so excited. I think this summer we’re going to sit down and be like, ‘Okay, what are we doing,’” he said.