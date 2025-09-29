Benny Blanco celebrates marriage to 'real life princess' Selena Gomez

Hollywood star Selena Gomez’s now husband, Benny Blanco, gushed over ‘Disney princess’ wife in the first social media post after their wedding.

A day after his wife, Hollywood A-lister and beauty mogul, Selena Gomez, confirmed their much-anticipated wedding, with the first pictures from their weekend nuptials, her husband, record producer Benny Blanco, took to his own Instagram handle on Sunday night, with more inside pictures from the California ceremony.

“I married a real-life Disney princess,” he gushed in the four-picture carousel, including their first mirror selfie as a husband and wife, which sees his fashionista better half in her second wedding dress, a strapless floral lace gown, completed with voluminous sheer skirt and a massive tulle veil. The following picture was a close-up shot of their new wedding rings, while another selfie had the newlyweds packing on the PDA.

Notably, Selena Gomez, 33, and Benny Blanco, 37, who have known each other for more than a decade, started dating in 2023 and announced their engagement last December.

In a run-up to their long-speculated wedding in the last week of September, both of them celebrated their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties last month.

On Saturday night, the Disney alum posted the first pictures from their Santa Barbara wedding and captioned the carousel with their wedding date, “9.27.25.”