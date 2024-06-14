Best features in watchOS 11 for Apple Watch

Every year, Apple announces the latest update in its iOS system, including laptops and Watches, here are some new abilities in watchOS 11.

The Apple Watch is set to receive its annual feature upgrade this fall, bringing a host of exciting updates with watchOS 11.

While iOS usually garners most of the attention, especially with the introduction of Apple Intelligence this year, Apple’s wrist-worn device is also gearing up for significant enhancements.

Here are some of the new features of Apple Watch.

Live Activities

The Live activities have been a hit on the iPhone, offering real-time updates on important events like food delivery status, ride share progress, or live sports scores.

With watchOS 11, these features are now available on the Apple Watch, appearing at the top of the Smart Stack above other cards.

Apple has also added numerous new cards to the Smart Stack, which will dynamically appear based on factors such as location and time.

These new cards can alert you when rain is imminent, provide translation capabilities when you travel to a different country, or activate Shazam when music is detected.