Best Hollywood Musicals For New Year Night

Hollywood has produced some bewitching movies that feature musical plotlines in addition to excellent soundtracks. Here is a very significant selection of feature-length musicals, movies about music and biographical films for those who love both cinema and music.

Such movies have made a mark for themselves in the annals of movie-making and can make a great watch for a new year night.

The Sound of Music (1965)

How can one resist the charming von Trapp family and Julie Andrews as Maria? The Sound of Music is a sweet film, bordering on kitsch that features songs we know by heart and just makes us happy.

Walk the Line (2005)

Joaquin Phoenix plays Johnny Cash and Reese Witherspoon portrays June Carter in James Mangold’s Walk the Line about the origin of the man in black. Walk the Line is a country-music movie even those who hate country music enjoy.

Moulin Rouge! (2001)

This film leaves no one indifferent! Audiences either love or hate Baz Luhrmann’s flamboyant creation. Ewan McGregor portrays a struggling artist alongside Nicole Kidman as a courtesan and showgirl in a surreal Parisian Belle Époque featuring a mix of David Bowie, Kiss, The Beatles, and U2.

La Vie en Rose (2007)

Director Olivier Dahan entrusted the role of “la mome” in La Vie en Rose to Marion Cotillard, who gives a chilling portrayal of the tragic Edith Piaf.

Ray (2004)

Jamie Foxx received several of the most prestigious film awards (Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild, and Critics’ Choice) for his performance in Ray, a movie about the life of legendary bluesman Ray Charles.

Amadeus (1984)

Based on the Peter Shaffer play, Amadeus recounts the life of Mozart from the perspective of his greatest rival, Antonio Salieri. The film received over 40 awards worldwide, for both its actors (Tom Hulce as Mozart, F. Murray Abraham as Salieri) and its director (Milos Forman).

Help! (1965)

Help! was The Beatles’ second film after A Hard Day’s Night, both directed by Richard Lester. In a deliciously absurd plot, the Fab Four must record their new album while protecting Ringo from a murderous cult. Why Help!? The answer is simply because of its undeniably superior songs.

Whiplash (2014)

J.K. Simmons is a terrifying and abusive music teacher who’s prepared to do anything to realize the potential of a young jazz drummer (Miles Teller). Damien Chazelle wrote the screenplay and directed this Sundance and Academy Award-Winning film.

Comments