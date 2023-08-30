Justice System: Complex and Incomplete – Insights from US Criminal Justice Ambassador

The US Ambassador for Global Criminal Justice, Beth Van Schaack, has asserted that the international justice system is intricate and frequently remains unfinished.

During a press conference hosted by the Foreign Press Centers in Washington D.C., she highlighted the varying degrees of involvement that different nations exhibit towards international institutions such as the ICC.

The press conference underscored the ongoing endeavors to hold perpetrators accountable for grievous acts, especially within conflict zones like Afghanistan. Simultaneously, it acknowledged the inherent complexities and challenges embedded in the international sphere. As the global community strives for a more equitable world, the urgency for uniform and impartial approaches to justice remains a paramount concern.

Addressing concerns about apparent dual standards in global politics, the ambassador conceded the intricate and often incomplete nature of the international justice system. She stated, “Different nations have varying levels of engagement with international institutions like the ICC.”

Furthermore, she pointed out that the prioritization of justice in foreign policy can be influenced by bilateral relationships between countries. However, she offered reassurance that individuals within the United States Government advocate for upholding transparency and addressing human rights concerns, even in demanding diplomatic circumstances.

When responding to a query from ARY Correspondent Jahanzaib Ali, Ambassador Van Schaack acknowledged concerns raised regarding the absence of justice and accountability within Taliban-controlled regions.

She emphasized that the focus extended beyond just the Taliban; non-state actors, including extremist groups, were also under scrutiny for their actions. These transgressions, particularly those affecting women and minorities, have garnered the attention of international bodies such as the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Ambassador Van Schaack underscored that the ICC was actively conducting an investigation, with a special advisor dedicated to gender-based persecution. The advisor had formulated a comprehensive policy designed to prosecute instances of gender-based persecution before the ICC. While official charges have yet to be filed, the international community is closely monitoring this development, with expectations of charges being brought forth in due course.