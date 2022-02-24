Better battery in Apple iPhone 14, how?

As per a recent report, Apple aims to improve the battery life of its upcoming iPhone 14 series by using TSMC’s new 5G chipsets.

TSMC surpassed Samsung with its advanced manufacturing process for 5G radio frequency (RF) chips said a report by the Taiwanese publication Economic Daily News. The Taiwanese tech giant was able to acquire all orders for Apple’s 5G chips that will feature on the iPhone 14 series, the report added.

How would using a different 5G chipset improve battery life?

Apple, after complaints of degraded battery life on the iPhone 12 series in 2020, had included bigger batteries in its iPhone 13 series.

The new 5G chipsets from TSMC use the company’s 6nm process, the market analysts say. the chip was first introduced at the TSMC Technology Forum last year.

The new chipsets are said to be much smaller and more power-efficient than the previous offerings from Samsung. The smaller size will result in having more room to fit larger batteries inside the iPhone 14 models.

Additionally, the battery life is also expected to see major improvements with expanded battery life, even with 5G turned on. Currently, turning on 5G takes a heavy toll on the battery life of the phone.

It is to be noted that, a rumour, before Apple launched the iPhone 13 series, suggested that the devices could come with support for the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology. But that update was not launched last year. But, recent reports indicate that Apple could launch the support for the Wi-Fi 6E technology into its upcoming iPhone 14 series.

Rumours about Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro to be the first Apple device to have a 48 MP camera and a hole+pill display, instead of the infamous notch at the front, are also circulating. Users can also expect upgrades in the RAM and camera of the latest model.

However, none of these speculations has yet been confirmed by Apple.

