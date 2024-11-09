Beyonce leads Grammy nominations with ‘Cowboy Carter’

Superstar singer Beyonce topped the list of Grammy Award contenders unveiled on Friday, earning 11 nods including an album of the year nomination for her venture into country music, ‘Cowboy Carter’.

Behind Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone tied with seven nominations each. Pop phenomenon Taylor Swift and newcomers Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter scored six each.

Beyonce’s nominations brought her career total to 99, more than any other artist. She had been tied for the lead with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, who has 88.

Women dominated the album of the year category, the top Grammy honour.

Despite her lifetime lead in nominations, and an unrivaled 32 wins, Beyonce has never taken home the album trophy. Jay-Z called out that fact at the last Grammys ceremony, arguing that voters had failed to give proper recognition to Black artists.

Swift has won the top prize four times and is in the running again with her breakup album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

At the awards ceremony on February 2, Beyonce and Swift records will compete with Carpenter’s ‘Short n’ Sweet’, ‘Brat’ from Charli XCX, Eilish’s ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’, and Roan’s ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’.

The nominated male artists were Andre 3000 with ‘New Blue Sun’ and jazz artist Jacob Collier for ‘Djesse Vol. 4’.

Winners will be chosen by the roughly 13,000 singers, songwriters, producers, engineers and others who make up the Recording Academy. The organization has taken steps to diversify its ranks and said 38% were people of colour, a 65% increase since 2019.

‘Cowboy Carter’ was viewed by experts and fans as a reclamation and homage to an overlooked legacy of Black Americans within country music and culture. It became the first album by a Black woman to land at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart when it was released last spring.

The Beyonce album was snubbed, however, by voters for the Country Music Awards in September.