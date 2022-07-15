Beyonce makes a smashing debut on TikTok

American pop sensation, Beyonce Knowles is the latest celeb to join the viral video-sharing social platform TikTok.

Ahead of the release of her comeback album ‘Renaissance’, Queen B has made a smashing entry into the TikTok world. Not only that, the ‘Black Parade’ singer managed to amass at least 3.5 million users of the application to her followers’ list in less than 24 hours of debut.

Taking to her newly-formed verified account on the social platform, Thursday, Beyonce dropped her very first clip on the wall. A minute-long clip, which has been watched by over 4 million TikTokers, featured the various recreations of her latest song ‘Break My Soul’ from the much-anticipated comeback album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B,” Beyonce noted in the caption of the video.

For the uninitiated, the singer surprised fans last month with an early release of the single ‘Break My Soul’ from the upcoming album ‘Renaissance’.

The track became Beyonce’s 20th song to hit the Top 10 on Billboard’s ‘Hot 100’. Positioned at the 7th spot in the list, the song helped Queen B join the likes of Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, as the artists to get at least 20 of their numbers in the Top 10.

On the singing front, ‘Renaissance’ is her first solo studio album since the 2016 ‘Lemonade’. The record with 16 tracks is set to launch on July 29.

Comments