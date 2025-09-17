Beyoncé music theft suspect arrested

Kelvin Evans, the suspect of unreleased music theft of Beyoncé, has been arrested, two months after breaking into the pop queen’s choreographer’s car in Atlanta.

For the unversed, the incident took place this July, ahead of the Atlanta leg of Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour, when someone allegedly broke into her choreographer’s car and took away two suitcases, including the one carrying computer drives, which had her unreleased music, along with footage, show plans and concert set lists.

The Atlanta Police Department had identified a 2025 red Hyundai Elantra as the possible suspect vehicle at the time.

In the latest development, the officers have arrested the suspect, who has been identified as Kelvin Evans.

According to the details, Evans was arrested on Tuesday, September 16, in Hapeville, Georgia, for a parole violation on August 26. He has been booked on a count of entering an automobile or another motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or felony.

Meanwhile, the police have been unable to recover any of the stolen material, including five thumb drives, two MacBook laptops, Apple headphones, as well as luxury clothing and accessories, from the arrested suspect.