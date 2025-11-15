Beyoncé, Tina Knowles shine at Kris Jenner’s milestone birthday

Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles, celebrated Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday in style, with Tina deeming the event “one of the best” she has ever attended.

The 32-year-old Grammy winner shared a moment with her mother and the birthday celebrant at the festive gathering. In an Instagram post on Monday, November 10, Tina captured the essence of the night, writing, “Saturday night we attended the party of @krisjenner. It was such a fun party”.

Tina highlighted her favourite aspects of the evening, noting, “One of the best I’ve ever been to! The décor was beautiful, the music was jamming from Bruno Mars to one of the best DJ sets ever, and the food was delicious with people dancing, laughing and having fun”. She added, “Kris looked gorgeous”, emphasising the love and celebration surrounding Jenner’s milestone. “Happy Birthday, Kris”, she concluded.

For the occasion, Tina Knowles dazzled in silver earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and a striking red long-sleeve dress with an asymmetrical neckline, styled in glamorous Hollywood waves. Beyonce opted for a chic black sweater dress with a velvet ruffled hem, accessorising with black tights, sheer gloves and bold silver jewellery, including a thick necklace. Her hair was elegantly styled in bouncy waves, parted to one side.