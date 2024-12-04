India’s Bharti Airtel signs 4G, 5G equipment deal with Ericsson

Ericsson has won a multi-year, multi-billion USD extension deal from Bharti Airtel for 4G and 5G RAN products and solutions.

As per the new contract, Ericsson will deploy centralized RAN and Open RAN-ready solutions for network transformation which will help customers with wider coverage and the enhanced capacity on the network.

Ericsson will also undertake the software upgrade of its current deployed 4G radios thereby enhancing the customer experience.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said,” The strategic partnership with Ericsson to deploy the latest technology is a testament to Airtel’s pursuit of network excellence. This deployment will enable us to further improve the speed, reliability, and coverage of our network, ensuring an exceptional experience for our customers.”

Andres Vicente, Head of Ericsson South-east Asia, Oceania and India says: “This partnership extension reflects our shared vision to build a robust 4G and 5G infrastructure for Bharti Airtel to serve the connectivity needs of its customer base – including the new 5G use cases as they emerge. We will work closely with Bharti Airtel to deliver great user experiences for their customers.”

As a global leader in 5G, Ericsson currently powers 170 live 5G networks in more than 70 countries. Ericsson’s technology leadership is recognized by independent analysts such as Frost Radar™ 5G Network Infrastructure Market 2024, where Ericsson was ranked as the leader for the fourth consecutive year. Ericsson has also been positioned as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for 5G for the fourth year in a row.

Ericsson has been a trusted connectivity partner for Airtel for over 25 years, supporting every generation of mobile communications. This strategic partnership underscores Ericsson and Airtel’s shared commitment to building an advanced digital ecosystem in India.