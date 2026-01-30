Bhati Gate incident: Husband alleges brutal police torture for forced confession

LAHORE: In the latest twist in the Bhati Gate incident, the husband of the deceased woman has accused the police of subjecting him to brutal torture in an attempt to get a false confession.

A woman along with her 10-month-old daughter, lost her life after falling into an open sewage drain near Bhati Gate on Wednesday night. The child’s body was recovered approximately 17 hours later, nearly 8 kilometers from the site, while the mother’s body was recovered about six hours after the incident.

Speaking to the media, Ghulam Murtaza alleged that Bhati Gate SHO Zain Abbas tortured him inside the police station and pressured him to confess to killing his wife and daughter.

Recounting his ordeal, Murtaza said the family had arrived in Lahore on Monday and visited Lahore Zoo, Badshahi Mosque, and Data Darbar. He said the tragic accident occurred while they were crossing the road after visiting Data Darbar.

According to Murtaza, his wife and infant daughter fell into an open manhole while stepping into a rickshaw near Bhati Gate. “The accident happened right in front of my eyes, and I was helpless,” he said, adding that he immediately called Rescue 1122 and raised alarms for help.

He said the rickshaw belonged to his cousin, who was also present at the scene, and that his two other children were with him at the time of the incident.

Murtaza alleged that police officers later tortured him with belts and batons, attempting to force him to change his statement and claim that the rickshaw belonged to someone else.

He further claimed that rescue officials initially said the bodies could not have been swept away through the drain. During his detention, he said a senior police officer brought a photograph of his wife, which he identified.

According to Murtaza, a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) later reprimanded SHO Zain Abbas over the alleged torture. He also said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz intervened in the matter and provided relief to the family.

Murtaza added that the family now has no demands except justice.

The incident has sparked public outrage and renewed concerns over urban safety and alleged police misconduct in the city.