Bhati Gate Tragedy: Azma Bukhari apologises over sharing incorrect details

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has issued a public apology on social media for sharing incorrect information regarding the Bhati Gate incident, ARY News reported.

Expressing regret and embarrassment on X (formerly Twitter), Azma Bukhari said she was deeply saddened and ashamed over the tragic incident. She clarified that inaccurate facts were initially provided by the administration in an attempt to conceal mistakes, which were then shared publicly.

Commenting on the Bhati Gate incident in Lahore, she said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz did not try to hide errors or shortcomings and openly acknowledged the lapses. According to Azma Bukhari, the chief minister expressed remorse over the incident and ensured the arrest of those responsible.

She said there is no forgiveness for the loss of human life in Punjab, adding that she personally feels ashamed and has sought forgiveness from the public.

Azma Bukhari further stated that she shared the information provided to her by the administration at the time and was even prepared to resign. However, she said the chief minister made it clear that the mistake was not hers.

She concluded by praying for the safety of all citizens.

The incident has raised serious concerns about safety measures in crowded urban areas in Lahore, particularly near major religious and market hubs. Earlier, despite repeated pleas from the victim’s family, the district administration initially denied the incident, but the position changed after the mother’s body was recovered.