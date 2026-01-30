Bhati Gate Tragedy: Inquiry confirms custodial torture allegations on victim's husband

LAHORE: An inquiry committee formed by the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) has completed its investigation into allegations of torture of Ghulam Murtaza following the Bhati Gate incident in Lahore, in which his wife and nine-month-old daughter lost their lives after falling into an open manhole, ARY News reported.

According to the inquiry report, three police officers — the SP City, the SDPO, and the concerned SHO — were found responsible for negligence. The committee stated that Ghulam Murtaza, the husband of the Bhati Gate victim, was subjected to torture inside the SHO’s retiring room, allegedly in the presence of the SP.

The three-member committee conducted a detailed inspection of the site and recorded statements from eyewitnesses. Statements of the family members of the deceased woman, Sadia, and her daughter, Rida, were also documented during the investigation.

Police officials said the committee has submitted its recommendations, while the final decision regarding departmental and legal action will be taken by the IGP Punjab.

The inquiry committee was constituted to probe allegations of custodial torture after the victim’s husband was taken into custody following the incident. The panel was headed by AIG CIA Imran Mahmood, with DIG Ahmed Nasir Aziz and DIG Imran Kishore as members.

Sources said the report points to serious lapses in duty and failures in supervision, raising concerns over police conduct and custodial practices. Further action is expected after the IGP Punjab reviews the findings.

Background of the Bhati Gate Incident

A woman and her nine-month-old daughter lost their lives after falling into an open sewage drain near Bhati Gate on January 28, 2026. The child’s body was recovered approximately 17 hours later, nearly eight kilometres from the site, while the mother’s body was recovered around six hours after the incident.

Initially, the rescue teams and other officials termed the incident fake. Despite repeated pleas from the victim’s family, the district administration denied the incident, but the position changed after the mother’s body was recovered.

Following the denial, the police team apprehended the husband, Ghulam Murtaza. He alleged that Bhati Gate SHO Zain Abbas tortured him inside the police station and pressured him to confess to killing his wife and daughter.

Recounting the incident, Murtaza said the family had arrived in Lahore and visited Lahore Zoo, Badshahi Mosque, and Data Darbar. He said the accident occurred while they were crossing the road near Bhati Gate after visiting Data Darbar.

According to Murtaza, his wife and infant daughter fell into an open manhole while stepping into a rickshaw. He said he immediately called Rescue 1122 and raised alarms for help. He added that the rickshaw belonged to his cousin, who was present at the scene, and that his two other children were with him at the time.

Murtaza further alleged that police officers later tortured him with belts and batons and attempted to force him to change his statement. He also claimed that during his detention, a senior police officer showed him a photograph of his wife, which he identified.