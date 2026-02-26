BHC lambasts govt. over 'delaying tactics' in minerals law case

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Thursday expressed resentment over the provincial government’s performance while hearing a constitutional petition against the Mines and Minerals Act.

A bench comprises of Justice Kamran Mulakhel and Justice Najmudding Mengal heard the case.

Justice Kamran Mulakhel said the government has no time to even submit their reply in the case. “If this is the situation in court, it is not much difficult to assess the government’s performance,” Justice Mulakhel remarked.

“The delaying tactics used by the government piling burden on courts,” the bench observed.

“The courts are not laundry shops for the government to clean their spots,” bench further remarked.

Advocate General Adnan Basharat said that the government will submit its reply in the next hearing of the case.

The court ordered the government lawyer to submit reply compulsorily within a week. “The government should ensure compliance of the court orders”.

The high court adjourned further hearing of the case for one week.