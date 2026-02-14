BHD to PKR: Bahraini Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Feb. 14, 2026

Karachi/Manama, February 14, 2026, 05:19 PM PKT – The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) is trading at 741.68 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today according to major currency exchanges. This level shows a very small further softening compared with 741.86 PKR one week ago on February 07, continuing the gentle downward drift that has characterized the pair since the brief spike to 745.46 PKR on January 24.

Looking back over the past two months, the rate has moved steadily lower from 743.48 PKR (Dec 13), 743.46 PKR (Dec 20), 743.03 PKR (Dec 27), 742.92 PKR (Jan 03), 742.76 PKR (Jan 10), 742.53 PKR (Jan 17), and 741.86 PKR (Feb 07). The overall pattern reflects ongoing pressure on the Pakistani rupee relative to the stable, dollar-pegged Bahraini dinar amid differing economic fundamentals in the two countries.

The Bahraini dinar remains firmly fixed to the US dollar at the long-standing rate of 1 USD = 0.376 BHD, a policy maintained by the Central Bank of Bahrain since 2001. This peg delivers predictable stability, with the dinar’s value moving almost entirely in line with the dollar and responding mainly to global oil price trends and Bahrain’s fiscal position. By contrast, the Pakistani rupee operates under a managed float supervised by the State Bank of Pakistan. As a result, the PKR is far more exposed to domestic inflation trends, current account developments, changes in foreign exchange reserves, external financing conditions, and periodic policy interventions.

At the current level of 741.68 PKR the weaker dinar produces several noticeable effects on cross-border economic activity. Bahraini exporters gain a slight price advantage in international markets, while Pakistani goods—particularly textiles, rice, and fresh produce—become marginally more expensive for Bahraini buyers. On the Pakistani side, imports from Bahrain, especially petroleum products and other energy-related items, cost less in rupee terms, which helps moderate imported inflation for households and businesses. Remittances sent home by the large community of Pakistani workers in Bahrain continue to lose purchasing power in rupee terms compared with periods when the dinar was stronger, putting modest downward pressure on family budgets. At the same time, Pakistani companies exporting to Bahrain may find their products somewhat more price-competitive in that market, although total volumes remain heavily influenced by overall demand conditions.

The Bahraini Dinar (BHD) was introduced in 1965, is subdivided into 1,000 fils, and is issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Thanks to its dollar peg it consistently ranks among the world’s highest-valued currencies and is denoted by BD or ب.د. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) dates from 1948, is managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, and is divided into 100 paisa (although paisa coins are no longer circulated). It is commonly written as ₨ or Rs and remains subject to periodic volatility driven by macroeconomic and external developments.