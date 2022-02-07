Bhitshah woman saves husband’s life with liver donation

BHITSHAH: A Bhitshah couple proved they are a perfect match for each other, as a woman donated part of her liver to save her husband’s life.

“He is my ‘jigar‘ that’s why I gave part of my liver to save his life,” a woman lying on the hospital bed said with a smile on her face.

Replying to a question, she said they are married for the last 10 years with no kids.

Showing her bond for her husband, the woman her husband is everything for her as they don’t have any kids yet and she can donate every organ of her body just to save his partner’s life.

Separately, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI&RC) made history by performing one kidney transplant and one liver transplant the same day to save two lives in Pakistan.

The liver and kidney grafts were initially transported via helicopter to Dubai where the UAE Organ Donation and Transplantation and UAE Ministry of Health team airlifted the two organs in a specially hired five-seater commercial jet to hand over them to the PKLI&RC transplant team.

