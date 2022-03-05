Social media influencer Bhola Record’s bail extended in rape case

LAHORE: A session court on Saturday extended the pre-arrest bail of TikToker Nabil Akram alias ‘Bhola Record’ in a rape case till March 8.

Additional Sessions Judge Mohammad Mamtaz heard the case.

The investigation officer (IO) informed the court that he couldn’t complete investigation into the rape case due to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Lahore and sought more time to complete the probe.

The court directed the investigation officer (IO) to warp up the investigation as soon as possible.

The Lahore police last week booked TikToker Nabil Akram alias Bhola Record for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. According to an first information report (FIR) registered at Ghalib Market’s police station, the victim woman claimed that Nabil alias Bhola called her to a private hotel and sexually assaulted her.

It is pertinent to mention here that the accused, a social media influencer, had been arrested by the police for raping a girl back in March 2018.

Bhola Records is a Youtuber and is also known for making short videos on TikTok and SnackVideo platform.

