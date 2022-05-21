Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earns big on opening day

Bollywood film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned INR 14.11 crore at the box office on its opening day.

“An accidental, yet destined meet up between two strangers Ruhaan and Reet, ends up with them visiting Reet’s home town in Rajasthan,” the plot on IMDb reads. “Fate leads them to opening up an old secret due to which all hell breaks loose leading to one lie, leading to a whole pile of lies sends Ruhaan and Reet on a scary rollercoaster ride and their tragedy keeps becoming our comedy.”

The Kartik Aaryan-starrer, which is a sequel to 2007’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa, has also getting positive reviews from critics as well.

Kartik Aaryan plays the role of Ruhan Randhawa whereas Kiara Advani plays the role of Reet Thakur . Tabu plays the double role of Manjulika, Anjulika. Rajpal Yadav plays Chote Pandit.

The project is directed by Anees Bazmee and Pankaj Kumar. It is written by Aakash Kaushik and Farhad Samji.

Comments