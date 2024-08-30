‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ star Kartik Aaryan shares major update on movie

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has dropped a major update on “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” co-starring actresses Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan.

The actor is set to reprise his role of Rooh Baba from the previous instalment released in 2022.

During a press talk, Aaryan revealed that the shooting for the movie has been wrapped up and it was now in the post-production stage.

“Its teaser will also be coming in a few days. The film is releasing on Diwali, so now I am just excited. Can’t talk much about it, but its teaser has come out really very well,” the Bollywood star said.

According to Kartik Aaryan, the makers of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ have watched the movie and it was considered ready.

The Bollywood star said that the trailer and songs from the movie will arrive sooner than later. “Final touches of the film are going on, and in some days, you all will have its teaser, trailer, songs, and the film, eventually.”

Apart from Aaryan, Bollywood actresses Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan are playing key roles in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ while Madhuri Dixit is also reportedly part of the cast.

Earlier this month, rumours began swirling around that Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will appear in a cameo role in the movie.

It is worth mentioning here that the “Welcome” actor and Balan starred in 2007’s iconic horror comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” which became a massive hit at the box office.

However, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan did not return for the second film as Kartik Aaryan headlined the movie.

Reacting to the speculations of his cameo, the “Thank You” actor refuted the reports of his association with the movie.

When asked about the cameo rumours, the Bollywood star replied, “No, absolutely not. It’s fake news.”