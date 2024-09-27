‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ teaser out: It’s ‘Rooh Baba vs Manjulika’ this time

Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba and the OG Manjulika Vidya Balan are set for an epic showdown in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

The makers of the hotly-anticipated ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ have finally unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the next film in the horror comedy franchise and it’s all about ‘Rooh Baba vs Manjulika’.

To maintain the anticipation for Diwali release, the less-than-2-minute long teaser of the third film in the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ series was unveiled by the makers on Friday morning, giving a peek into the intense face-off that the audience is in for, between the stars of the first two titles in the franchise.

‘Animal’ star Triptii Dimri also made a blink-and-miss appearance in the teaser clip, but the OGs Aaryan and Balan stole the show completely.

Sharing the clip on social media, makers teased, “Kya Laga Kahaani Khatam Ho Gayi!! (Did you think the story was over) Rooh Baba vs Manjulika..iss Diwali (This Diwali).”

Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan headlining the title, young starlet Triptii Dimri features in a pivotal role as the former’s love interest, along with Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Celebrated filmmaker Anees Bazmee directed the project and co-wrote it with Aakash Kaushik.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is scheduled for theatrical release on November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in the Box office clash with another biggie, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’.