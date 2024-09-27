web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Friday, September 27, 2024
- Advertisement -

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ teaser out: It’s ‘Rooh Baba vs Manjulika’ this time

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba and the OG Manjulika Vidya Balan are set for an epic showdown in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The makers of the hotly-anticipated ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ have finally unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the next film in the horror comedy franchise and it’s all about ‘Rooh Baba vs Manjulika’.

To maintain the anticipation for Diwali release, the less-than-2-minute long teaser of the third film in the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ series was unveiled by the makers on Friday morning, giving a peek into the intense face-off that the audience is in for, between the stars of the first two titles in the franchise.

‘Animal’ star Triptii Dimri also made a blink-and-miss appearance in the teaser clip, but the OGs Aaryan and Balan stole the show completely.

Sharing the clip on social media, makers teased, “Kya Laga Kahaani Khatam Ho Gayi!! (Did you think the story was over) Rooh Baba vs Manjulika..iss Diwali (This Diwali).”

Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan headlining the title, young starlet Triptii Dimri features in a pivotal role as the former’s love interest, along with Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri reveals surprising reaction to ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ offer

Celebrated filmmaker Anees Bazmee directed the project and co-wrote it with Aakash Kaushik.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is scheduled for theatrical release on November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in the Box office clash with another biggie, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.