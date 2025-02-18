‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ teaser: Groom-to-be Rajkummar Rao gets stuck in hilarious time loop

Maddock Films, of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer time loop comedy, titled ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’, have finally unveiled the first teaser of their maiden collaboration.

The longer-than-one-minute teaser video of the upcoming romantic comedy, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’, released on Tuesday morning, opens with the lead characters of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi and their families fixing their wedding date. They decide on the 30th of the month.

The teaser progresses with the bride and groom-to-be excited for their wedding, kickstarting pre-wedding festivities with a Haldi. However, the night before the D-day, a flower pot tumbles down from the rooftop and breaks, seemingly hinting at a time loop of confusion to follow. Rao’s character wakes up only to realize that it’s still the 29th, the day of the Haldi ceremony, and the cycle follows for multiple rounds, with him stuck in a bizarre time loop and frustrated being ‘marinated’ with the turmeric paste again and again.

Releasing the teaser across social media platforms, filmmaker Dinesh Vijan’s production banner Maddock Films captioned, “Din hai untees ya tees? Fark hai bas unnees-bees! Par yeh hai kya masla? Jaaniye 10 April ko in cinemas, tab tak Bhool Chuk Maaf ho!”

Written and directed by Karan Sharma, the comedy flick ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ is scheduled for theatrical release on April 10.

