Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s wife hits back at trolls over 19th over jinx

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s wife Nupur Nagar hit back at netizens trolling her husband over his bowling performance.

The right arm fast-bowler’s performance is under question as of late. He conceded 40 runs and took a wicket in his four overs in the ‘Super Four’ stage fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 19 runs in the 19th over, and Pakistan chased the 182-run target with a ball to spare.

In the next game against Sri Lanka, He conceded 14 runs in the 19th over of the all-important match against Sri Lanka and the island nation won the game by six wickets.

His trend of conceding over 10 runs in the closing stages of a match continued in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia. He gave 16 runs away in 19th over. The visitors completed the 209-run chase with four balls to spare in the opening game.

Netizens made fun of his performances in their social media posts. However, it did not sit well with Nupur Nagar. She came up with a befitting response to trolls.

“Nowadays, people are so worthless, that they have nothing better to do and have so much time to spread hate and envy… My advise to all those is – nobody is affected by your words or care about your existence,” she wrote. “So please spend that time in making yourself better, though there is very less scope for that!!”

Apart from fans, cricket experts have also expressed concerns on Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s performance. Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar said conceding 35-36 runs in three overs is concerning.

“Somebody like a Bhuvneshwar Kumar is going for runs every single time, when he is expected.. in 18 deliveries he has bowled in three matches against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and now Australia, he has given away 49 runs. It is almost three runs per ball. Somebody with his experience and calibre, you expect he will give 35-36 runs in those 18 deliveries. That really is an area of concern,” he said.

However, Australian legend Matthew Hayden showed his support to the pacer.

“I disagree with that, I think he can and has been a very good finisher. I think that’s his role, I mean, obviously, his role is to take wickets up front but if your skipper wants an over or two from you at the end, then he can do that,” he said.

