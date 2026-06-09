Kayne West’s wife, Bianca Censori, surprises her husband with an emotional tribute through a song, Gemini Season on his birthday.

The husband-wife duo, it appears, decided to add more fun to the occasion with the release of a music video. It is titled Gemini Season. The song is part of Ye’s upcoming album, BULLY’s deluxe version.

Censori directed the music video. According to details given by Page Six, he is set to head to Georgia for his next concert. He will perform at Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi on June 12. The report said a red-carpet welcome for the controversial actor is expected from the country’s top leadership.

According to the outlet, the Chicago rapper will stay at the Telegraph Hotel’s luxurious presidential suite. A sold-out concert at Dinamo Arena could bring an estimated 70,000 fans.

The Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, and a slew of other government officials are said to attend the show. The reported response will run counter to what the West faced in several Western European countries.