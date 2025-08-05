Bianca Censori’s pre-Kanye photos leave fans stunned

Netizens were left stunned after photos of Australian architect Bianca Censori before meeting rapper Kanye West surfaced online.

The Australian architect tied the knot with the rapper in a private ceremony in December 2022.

The couple has received backlash on several occasions for their public appearances, which were termed awful and inappropriate.

In a new report, TMZ shared a few photos of Bianca Censori, likely dating back to 2021, a year before she was linked to Kanye West.

Fans noticed the significant difference between the Australian architect’s look from 2021 to her current appearance.

According to the publication, Bianca Censori was snapping side profiles in the photos for her friend’s clothing brands in Australia.

Censori, who has received backlash for often wearing revealing or see-through dresses in public, has yet to respond to the photos.

Besides information about her being born and brought up in Melbourne, not much is known about her life before her high-profile relationship with Kanye West.

Considered a reserved person, her income primarily comes from her role at YEEZY, where she contributes to high-profile architectural and design projects.

She previously worked at firms such as Wood Marsh Architecture to build her financial foundation.

Reports said that Bianca Censori was a qualified architect, earning a degree in Architecture from the University of Melbourne and gained hands-on experience at reputable firms.