Biden administration sought $100mn aid for Pakistan to combat terrorism

WASHINGTON DC: United States (US) State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the Biden administration recommended $100 million aid for Pakistan to combat terrorism and strengthen democracy, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser, Matthew Miller said that the US government recommended the Congress the aid for Pakistan that will be utilised to combat terrorism, strengthen democracy, and support programs that stabilise civil society.

To a question regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Mathew Miller said that his arrest is Pakistan’s internal matter.

He said that the US does not interfere in internal matters, however, he emphasised to see respect for human rights in Pakistan.