web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 25, 2024
- Advertisement -

Biden administration sought $100mn aid for Pakistan to combat terrorism

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

WASHINGTON DC: United States (US) State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the Biden administration recommended $100 million aid for Pakistan to combat terrorism and strengthen democracy, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser, Matthew Miller said that the US government recommended the Congress the aid for Pakistan that will be utilised to combat terrorism, strengthen democracy, and support programs that stabilise civil society.

The spokesperson said that the aid will help counter terrorism and extremism, as well as support economic reforms and debt management in Pakistan.

The spokesperson said that that the funds will be utilised to promote democracy, stabilise civil society, and support programs that benefit the people of Pakistan.

To a question regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Mathew Miller said that his arrest is Pakistan’s internal matter.

He said that the US does not interfere in internal matters, however, he emphasised to see respect for human rights in Pakistan.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.