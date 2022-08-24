Wednesday, August 24, 2022
type here...
HomeBusiness
Reuters

Biden announces student loan debt relief plan

test

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday his administration would forgive student loan debt for many borrowers and would extend a pause on student loan repayments until Dec. 31 of this year.

Biden said on Twitter his administration would forgive $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who went to college on Pell Grants, and would forgive $10,000 for those who did not receive Pell Grants. The plan applies to those who earn less than $125,000 a year.

He said he would deliver remarks on the plan at 2:15 pm (1815 GMT).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden)

Comments

Reuters

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.