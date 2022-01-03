Clip of Biden altered to include a “vial of blood” in his hands

A clearly manipulated video of US President Joe Biden during a trip to Kentucky has tricked some social media users into thinking it’s authentic.

The footage has been altered to make it appear that a child is giving Biden a vial of blood; however, this has been digitally included.

While some people see clearly that the video is edited, and comments on the video include “Has to be the worst edited video I’ve seen in my life,” other people appear to believe it is authentic. “Buddy just did a transaction on camera these dudes are beyond bold,” one user wrote. “[He’s passing him a]VIAL OF BLOOD ADRENACHROME is like a drug to them,” a second one commented.

The scene can be traced back to July 21 on Biden’s arrival at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, where he met with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy Beshear, along with their son Will and daughter Lila.

Reuters pictures of the encounter can be seen here

Reuters was not able to source the exact video used to create this edit.

The same moment, however, from a different angle is viewable in this video. The footage clearly show the child’s hand was empty.

