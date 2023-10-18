Biden lands in Israel, hugs Netanyahu

32.9 C

 

BEN GURION AIRPORT: US President Joe Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday, beginning a visit to show solidarity and confer on the spiralling Gaza war, a Reuters correspondent on board Air Force One said.

Descending from the plane amid a large security contingent, Biden embraced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog on the tarmac.

“Welcome, Mr. President. God bless you for protecting the nation of Israel,” Herzog’s office quoted him as telling Biden.

Updates to follow…

