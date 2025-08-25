Karachi: BIEK science general group result 2025 announced; check here

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the results of 12th Class Science General Group Annual Examinations for the year 2025, ARY News reported.

The declared results have 55.59 percent passing students, with 9,199 out of 16,549 candidates passing.

In the BIEK Science General Group results 2025, students who secured top positions had a nail-biting competition, and they performed brilliantly. All 3 positions went to the students of Bahria College (Karsaz).

Muhammad Haroon, bearing roll number 789352, from Bahria College (Karsaz), along with Maira Khan bint e Raja Khan Burdi, bearing roll number 800594 from Govt. Degree Science & Commerce College (Malir Cantt) secured the overall top position by achieving 89.81 percent.

The second position went to Muhammad Anas from Bahria College (Karsaz) bearing Roll No. 789350, securing 89.63 percent, and the third position was secured by Ayesha Yasin, having Roll No. 800156 from Bahria College (Karsaz), securing 89.27 percent.

In the group examinations, 16,842 candidates registered, and approximately 16,549 appeared for the exams. Out of these, 9,199 candidates were successful.

According to the board officials, the overall pass percentage in the BIEK Science General Group results stood at 55.59 percent. Among the successful candidates, 514 secured an A-1 grade, 1,590 secured an A grade, 2,832 secured a B grade, 2,895 secured a C grade, 1,327 secured a D grade, and 36 secured an E grade.

Officials from the Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi, also congratulated the position holders and their families.

Students can check their results on the board’s website www.biek.edu.pk.

