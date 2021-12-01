BIEK offers opportunity for intermediate students to improve grades

KARACHI: Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced another opportunity for students to improve their grades, in order to ensure that they get admissions in universities for higher studies, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the BIEK announced special examinations for students who got D and E grades in the pre-engineering group so that they could be eligible for acquiring admissions in universities.

As per the Higher Education Commission (HEC) policy, the students could not acquire admission in any university over below 45 percent in class 12.

Chairman BIEK Dr. Saeeduddin while announcing the measure said that soon special exams would be announced for students to improve their grades from D and E. “The students could apply in the universities the next year after improving their percentages,” he said.

In November, the BIEK announced the pre-engineering part-II results with Chairman Professor Dr Saeeduddin said that out of 24,376 registered candidates, a total of 24,170 appeared and 22,119 passed the exam and the pass percentage was 91.51 percent.

The number of students who passed with an ‘A-1’ grade was 3,080 while 2,123 passed with an ‘A’ grade.

Meanwhile, 2,852 passed with a ‘B’ grade, 4,036 passed with a ‘C’ grade, 6,605 got ‘D’ and 3450 cleared the exam with an ‘E’ grade.

