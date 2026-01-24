Big Bang Entertainment praises 'Zeba' for her strong comeback

Big Bang Entertainment praises Zeba for getting back with her husband.

A reel posted on Instagram featured an edited abstract part of a recent episode of Kafeel, in which Jami (Emmad Irfani) expressed his frustration, “ajj mei bhi paise wala hujao, tu yehi bache abbu abbu kr k mere joote seedhe krte.” In response, Zeba (Sanam Saeed) interrupted and snapped back at him, “tu hujao paise walay, kiss n roka hai ap ko”.

The reel was captioned as “ Wah Zeba wah!”.

The comment section has been flooded with comments praising the character of Zeba. One commented, “I loved how she said it, like the way aunties talk back”.

Another commented, “Zeba unlocked her true potential”. One also commented, “Good job, Zeba” In another comment, it said, “Yar, she is too good”.

Currently, the drama Kafeel, produced by Big Bang Entertainment and written by Umera Ahmed, has taken a dramatic turn in the story with the onset of the second chapter. The entire shift in story dynamics has gained the attention of many viewers. They are loving the way Zeba answered back to Jami’s decades old naggings, and showed her once fragile personality is now independent and thriving with the hustle of her life.