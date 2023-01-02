Big Bash: Michael Neser’s catch divides the cricket world

The cricket world is divided by Brisbane Heat’s star Michael Neser’s controversial catch on the boundary rope during a Big Bash match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau)

In today’s modern cricket fans get to see the most unusual and breathtaking catches but sometimes these efforts turn out controversial.

A similar event happened on the field in a nail-biting match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers in the 12th edition of Big Bash.

The Sydney Sixers’ star Jordan Silk hit the ball for an attempted six but the Brisbane heats’ Michael Neser caught the ball.

It wasn’t a straightforward catch. First, he caught the ball inside the boundary rope but the moment he touched the boundary rope he threw the ball in the air.

As he stepped deep inside the boundary, he had to jump outside the playing field to and catch the ball.

The Big Bash commentators Adam Gilchrist and Mark Howard both instantly called it a six and couldn’t believe the Sixers star was declared out.

Comments