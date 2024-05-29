Pakistan sees big drop in LPG rates

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday slashed price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), ARY News reported.

As per the notification issued by the OGRA, the LPG rates have been reduced by Rs70 to Rs180 per kilogram. The new prices will be in effect immediately.

Meanwhile, the petrol prices in Pakistan are likely to see another decrease from June1.

According to sources, the prices of petrol and diesel are expected to decrease by Rs 5 and Rs 4 per liter, respectively.

Sources said that the Ministry of Finance will announce the new prices after consultation with the prime minister.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) summary for the price reduction will be sent to the Petroleum Division by May 31st, sources added.