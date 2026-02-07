Big names registered for PSL 11 auction

Retired Australian batting greats David Warner and Usman Khawaja are among the biggest names to have registered for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11 player auction, set to take place on February 11, 2026.

A total of 879 overseas cricketers from 24 countries have signed up for the league’s first-ever auction.

Australia leads the list with 60 registered players, including Warner and Khawaja alongside Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, William Sutherland, Moises Henriques, Jason Behrendorff, and Tanveer Sangha.

PSL 11 represents a significant transformation in the tournament’s player recruitment system, as the traditional draft format has been replaced by a full-scale auction for the first time since the league’s inception.

Each franchise has been allocated a purse of PKR 450 million for squad building, with an additional PKR 55 million reserved for direct signings under the new model.

All participating teams, including the two newly-added franchises, Hyderabad and Sialkot Stallionz, have already confirmed their retentions ahead of the auction.

Most franchises have also announced their direct signings, with Quetta Gladiators being the only side yet to reveal theirs.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans remain in a unique position heading into the auction. The franchise, currently without an owner, will enter the bidding process with a full purse after retaining no players and making no direct signings.

Notably, the Multan franchise is scheduled to be sold through a separate auction in Lahore on February 9, just two days before the PSL 11 player auction.