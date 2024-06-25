No new duty will be imposed on solar panels: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday asserted that there will be no new duty imposed on solar panels in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In a move to ensure renewable solar energy access of the citizens, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that no new duty will be imposed on solar panels.

During the federal cabinet meeting the PM further stated that the government is working to ensure low-cost renewable solar energy access to every citizen in Pakistan.

He stated that numerous plans are being made to move the economy in a positive direction, with the country rapidly progressing towards economic stability, adding that the efforts will focus on increasing exports by developing small and medium-sized industries in the country.

The prime minister also emphasized that the privileges of the elite and those exploiting the country’s resources would be abolished, with the government’s top priority being economic security and equal development for the common man.

The Federal Cabinet has approved the presentation of the National Economic Council’s 2022-23 annual report in Parliament.

Additionally, it ratified decisions from the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting on June 13, the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases meeting on June 11, and the Cabinet Committee on Public Owned Enterprises meeting on June 20.