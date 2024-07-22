Bigg Boss 17 fame Soniya Bansal hospitalised

Indian actress Soniya Bansal, who contested in Bigg Boss 17, was admitted to a Mumbai hospital after she suffered panic attacks during an awards show.

According to Indian media outlets, the actress was rushed to Kokilaben Hospital after she reportedly complained of feeling uneasy during the NEXA Awards.

Soniya Bansal’s spokesperson confirmed that the actress was rushed to the hospital due to a sudden health issue she experienced during the event.

“Soniya had been getting panic attacks from past four months due to mental health issue. She was trying hard to fight with it by keeping herself motivated,” the spokesperson said.

It is pertinent to mention that Bansal made her acting debut in the “Game 100 Crore Ka”, co-starring Rahul Roy and Shakti Kapoor.

She also worked in 2019’s “Naughty Gang”, in which she portrayed the role of Tara.

The actress later appeared in “Dubki” alongside Gavie Chahal and Pankaj Jha in 2011. She was also seen in Disney+Hotstar’s “Shoorveer”, created by Samar Khan and directed by Kanishka Varma.

Despite her stellar performance in the Bigg Boss 17, she became the first contestant to exit from the show after the housemates chose to eliminate her.

Their decision was attributed to the Indian actress’ lack of visibility in the controversial reality show.