‘Bigg Boss’ fame Abdu Rozik reveals first glimpse of fiancee

Tajikistani singer and internet sensation Abdu Rozik, of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ fame, who announced his July wedding earlier this week, has now revealed the first glimpse of his Emirati fiancee.

A day after confirming his wedding date on social media, influencer and ‘Bigg Boss’ alum Abdu Rozik shared the first pictures of his fiancee, from their engagement last month.

“Allhamdulillah. 24.04.2024,” he wrote in the caption of the two-picture gallery with a red heart and ring emoji and geo-tagged the location at Sharjah, UAE. The photos see Rozik in a traditional outfit, while his wife-to-be Amira is dressed in a white outfit and a veil.

More than half a million social users liked the pictures and thousands of them sent their congratulations to the couple via the comments section of the post.

Pertinent to note here that the internet sensation of the viral ‘Burgiir’ meme fame, Abdu Rozik confirmed in a video clip on social media earlier this week that he is soon getting married to the love of his life.

“Guys, you know I’m 20 years old and I’ve dreamt to fall in love with a girl who respects me, who loving me too much. It’s been my dream. Suddenly, I find that girl who is respecting me, who’s giving me too much love. I don’t know how to say this because I’m too much excited,” he shared.

Reportedly, his wife-to-be Amira, 19, is an ‘Emirati girl from Sharjah’, whom he met at Cipriani Dolci at Dubai Mall earlier this year.

