Bigg Boss gets major relief after set closure

The district administration has granted a 10-day short-term temporary permission for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 to continue operation after facing a major shutdown, allegedly violating the environmental ordinance.

Earlier on Tuesday, the famous reality show “Bigg Boss” was suddenly shut down, and the administration sealed the studio as well.

The Indian reality has been included in the world-famous shows and ruling hearts for over a decade.

However, disappointing news for fans: the studio was sealed, and an order has been issued to all Bigg Boss participants to evacuate the home.

Read More: Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 19’ lands in legal trouble

The Indian media reports further said that the operation was conducted against “Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12.” In the state of Karnataka, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) sealed the show’s studio for violating environmental law, after which the reality show was immediately stopped.

According to reports, it has been stated that the environmental laws have been openly violated in the show, and it was working without taking a permit from the relevant department.

Moreover, the reports further disclosed that the studio’s sewerage treatment plant was not working properly while violating environmental ordinances in the show, and wastewater was being released outside. Garbage was also not being disposed of properly. Meanwhile, the environment was also getting polluted due to the continuous operation of two large diesel-powered generators.

Citing said information, KSPCB issued an order to swiftly stop all activities of the ongoing show at Jolly Wood Studios and disconnect the electricity connection.

Subsequently, the administration immediately raids and shows all members have been shifted to Eagleton Resort along with security.

Resultantly, after the board’s decision, over 700 people associated with Bigg Boss, including the technical team, lighting staff, camera operators, and others, had to return to their homes.

The environment and forests minister in this regard confirmed the raids and claimed that notices were sent to the studio various times, but the administration did not even pay any attention, which led to this action.

Furthermore, the Bigg Boss 12th season was particularly designed on the vision of actor Kiccha Sudeepa, and the remarkable palace-like set was built at a cost of about 0.5 million. The show was launched merely a few weeks ago in an unwavering manner.