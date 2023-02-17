‘Bigg Boss’ star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary not a part of SRK-led ‘Dunki’?

‘Bigg Boss 16’ star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is said to be no more a part of Shahrukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani’s debut collab, ‘Dunki’.

After her super successful stint in the latest season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, and walking out as second runner-up, the buzz was that Indian TV actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has got her big break opposite Shahrukh Khan in his anticipated Hirani collaboration ‘Dunki’.

When the ‘Udaariyaan’ actor was questioned about the same after her exit from the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, she responded, “I don’t have any idea about Shah Rukh Khan sir’s film because I have just come out and haven’t got a chance to speak with anyone.”

She went on to confirm, “Salman [Khan] Sir had asked me to meet him after the show that I know but there is nothing more to it as of now. For me, both SRK and Salman sir are like God. I have no idea about the offers.”

However, with the recent reports coming in from Indian media outlets, there is no truth to the buzz. A local publication in the country has exclusively learnt from the source close to the actor that she is not a part of the film and ‘all the rumours about the same are baseless’.

While nothing is on paper as yet, the actor in one of her eviction interviews, expressed the desire to star in a film and also confirmed that she might not do the TV serials anymore.

Shahrukh Khan wraps ‘Dunki’ Saudi Arabia schedule with a sweet video: Watch

About ‘Dunki’, the title will reportedly highlight ‘the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’ by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and USA’. The comedy-drama flick stars Bollywood stars Shahrukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in leads, while seasoned artists Boman Irani and Satish Shah have been roped in for pivotal roles.

Ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is directing the film and also co-wrote it with Kanika Dhillon and Abhijat Joshi.

