Biggest social security program ever underway in Punjab: Fawad Chaudhry  

ISLAMABAD: Punjab government has implemented the biggest social security program in the country with an expenditure of Rs320 billion as per the announcement made by Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported quoting Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

While divulging details of the program launched by premier Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry said that under the initiative, the Punjab government would provide universal health coverage to the entire population in the biggest province of the country.

“This is on the similar lines as done in the KP province,” he said adding that the Punjab sehat card will include health insurance of Rs1 million for every family in the province.

The information minister further shared that households earning less than 50,000 will be able to get food commodities on 30 percent subsidized rates. “The citizens could purchase pulses, ghee, and flour on 30 percent subsidized rates,” he said.

Special schemes including loans and scholarships are also being provided to the people of the province under the social security initiative, Fawad Chaudhry said while terming it one of the biggest programs in the country launched ever to safeguard public interests.

