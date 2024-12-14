Teacher kidnapped, forced to marry on gunpoint

BIHAR: In a shocking event, another forced marriage case comes to light in India, as a man was abducted, thrashed and forced to marry a girl.

According to Indian media reports the incident occurred in the city of Katihar in the state of Bihar, where a government teacher was coerced into marrying a girl after being abducted and severely beaten.

The victim identified as Avnish Kumar was on his way to school when he was abducted by unidentified men at gunpoint.

The assailants took Avnish Kumar to a temple where he was forced to marry a bride named Gunjan.

The armed men accused Kumar of being in a relationship with the girl for four years, but he denied the allegations, saying that it was a mere lie and he was trapped in a black custom named “Pakadua Vivah” (forced marriage).

Avnish Kumar alleged that he had been tricked into a trap as he recently secured a government teaching job after successfully passing an exam.

He alleged that the girl had harassed her several times before the incident. On the other hand, the girl Gunjan alleged that they both love each other and have been in a romantic relationship for years.

After the rituals of marriage, the groom managed to flee from the temple. However, the bride along with her family members reached Avnish Kumar’s residence, leading to an altercation between both families.

Read More: Indian man puts up ‘need a girl for marriage’ hoardings across city

Both the bride and groom filed their complaints at the police station to seek justice.

According to reports the “Pakadua Shaadi” cases are increasing in India, where financially stable men were forced into marriage after kidnapping.