Bike prices soar by up to Rs25,000

Two-wheel producers such as Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) and Hi-Speed have hiked prices of their bikes by up to Rs25,000, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Pak Suzuki has increased motorcycle prices by Rs25,000 effective from Feb 1.

The new rate for GD110 S, GS150, GSX125 and GR150 is Rs264,000, Rs286,000, Rs384,000 and Rs410,000.

Read More: INDUS MOTOR COMPANY INCREASES PRICES OF VARIOUS CARS

Similarly, Hi-Speed motorcycles has jacked up the rate by Rs25,000 in 150cc Infinity and 200cc Freedom followed by a Rs2,500-Rs3,500 jump in 70cc-125cc bikes.

Comments