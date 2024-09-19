web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, September 19, 2024
- Advertisement -

Bikers without helmet to pay Rs2,000 fine

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The traffic police have increased fines for motorcycle riders driving without helmets throughout Punjab.

All districts of Punjab have mandated that motorcycle riders wear helmets and access for riders without helmets has been restricted on several major areas.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Amara Athar announced the establishment of special checkpoints on key thoroughfares, including Mall Road, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Canal Road, and Main Boulevard.

Additional checking points have been set up at Shanu Baba Chowk, Lake City, Adda Plot, and Abdul Sattar Edhi Road.

To enforce these regulations, wardens will be stationed at entry and exit points of busy roads.

Moreover, fines will also be imposed for placing helmets on the motorcycle tank or wearing them improperly.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.