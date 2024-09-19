Bikers without helmet to pay Rs2,000 fine

The traffic police have increased fines for motorcycle riders driving without helmets throughout Punjab.

All districts of Punjab have mandated that motorcycle riders wear helmets and access for riders without helmets has been restricted on several major areas.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Amara Athar announced the establishment of special checkpoints on key thoroughfares, including Mall Road, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Canal Road, and Main Boulevard.

Additional checking points have been set up at Shanu Baba Chowk, Lake City, Adda Plot, and Abdul Sattar Edhi Road.

To enforce these regulations, wardens will be stationed at entry and exit points of busy roads.

Moreover, fines will also be imposed for placing helmets on the motorcycle tank or wearing them improperly.