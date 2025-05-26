Bilal Bin Saqib appointed as SAPM on Blockchain and Crypto

ISLAMABAD: Bilal Bin Saqib, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), has been appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Blockchain and Crypto by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to an official announcement, his position will be equivalent to that of a Minister of State.

According to an official statement, Bilal Bin Saqib has been actively involved in important decision-making processes related to cryptocurrency in 7 to 9 countries.

He is also serving as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC).

The statement further highlighted Bilal bin Saqib’s notable contributions to the financial sector, including his pivotal role in negotiating a deal between the family of U.S. President Donald Trump and World Liberty Financial. He has also played an instrumental role in securing agreements with Binance founder, Changpeng Zhao (CZ).

An alumnus of the London School of Economics (LSE), Bilal Bin Saqib has been at the forefront of developing frameworks for digital currencies and assets, ensuring compliance with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) guidelines. He has also been actively engaged in Bitcoin mining initiatives.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir held a high-level meeting with Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), at General Headquarters (GHQ) to explore the future of Pakistan’s digital economy.

The discussion centered on leveraging blockchain, cryptocurrency, and artificial intelligence to empower the country’s youth and bolster economic resilience, reflecting a national commitment to emerging technologies for global competitiveness.

Bilal Bin Saqib emphasized the pivotal role of Pakistan’s youth in driving this transformation, stating, “The Pakistan Crypto Council exists because our youth demand a seat at the global tech table. We are building for a generation that sees digital finance, decentralization, and AI as opportunities to lead, innovate, and uplift the nation.”

He updated the COAS on PCC’s initiatives, including a recent visit by a World Liberty Financial delegation and Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, ongoing regulatory consultations, and international collaborations aimed at fostering a digitally skilled and globally competitive generation.