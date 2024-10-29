Bilal Qureshi labels Lahore’s drama industry as ‘dead’

Actor Bilal Qureshi labelled the showbiz industry in Lahore as ‘dead’ and mentioned how the declining state of the industry in the entertainment and cultural hub of Pakistan is upsetting for him.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

One of the many leading actors of Pakistan who hails from Lahore, Bilal Qureshi turned to his Instagram stories recently, expressing his distress at the declining state of Lahore’s showbiz industry, from the significance it once held.

“Drama making is dead in Lahore,” Qureshi noted in the text post and added a broken heart emoji.

“Being a Lahorie, I really feel bad and sad,” he added further. It is worth noting here that Pakistani showbiz was predominantly based in Lahore from independence until 2007 and the cosmopolitan city was the home to mainstream media and the country’s largest film industry, Lollywood.

Also Read: ‘Apne bachon ke better future ke lye…’: Bilal Qureshi’s post goes viral

However, during the early 2000s, the industry in Lahore began to collapse and witnessed a gradual yet significant shift in actors, producers and filmmakers moving from there to Karachi, cementing the financial capital of Pakistan as the new centre of the country’s entertainment industry, with major film and drama productions happening in the city of lights.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Qureshi made his powerful on-screen debut in ARY Digital’s superhit serial ‘Thakan’ in 2012. He went on to prove his talent with a number of characters over the past decade. Apart from his acting stint, the celeb is fairly active on his social media and family’s YouTube channel, enjoying a huge following.