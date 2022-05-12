Like father, like son: Bilal Qureshi’s video goes viral

Actor Bilal Qureshi shared a funny video with his younger son Romaan which is now viral across social media platforms.

Turning to his Instagram handle, Wednesday, showbiz celeb Bilal Qureshi dropped a funny clip of himself having a good time with his younger one Romaan in the car. The 38-second snippet sees the toddler imitating his actor-father.

“I LOVE YOU ROMAAN,” Qureshi wrote on the photo and video sharing site, while he tagged the banter as ‘Father Son Love’.

The shared video has been watched and liked by thousands of social users within hours, while a number of them sent love and wishes for the kid.

For those unversed, Bilal tied the knot with fellow actor Uroosa Qureshi in 2015. They are proud parents to two boys, Sohaan and Romaan, born in 2016 and 2021 respectively.

After making his debut with ARY Digital’s superhit serial ‘Thakan’ in 2012, Qureshi has proved his talent with a number of characters over the past decade. Apart from his acting stint, the celeb is fairly active on his social media and Youtube channel and enjoys a huge following.

