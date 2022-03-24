Bilal Yasin case: Prime suspect Mian Vicky gets pre-arrest bail

LAHORE: Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to prime suspect Mian Haseeb alias Mian Vicky in a case pertaining to a gun attack on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin, ARY News reported.

The court granted post-arrest bail to Mian Vicky till March 31 and directed him to submit Rs100,000 surety bonds for the purpose.

Mian Vicky, who is currently in Dubai, ‘mastermind’ the attack on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Bilawal Yasin.

The Ministry of Interior in February issued red warrants for the arrest of ‘mastermind’ Mian Vicky in MPA Bilal Yasin firing case. The foreign ministry sent red warrants for the arrest of Mian Vicky to Dubai foreign ministry.

Bilal Yasin got injured in the armed attack in Lahore’s Salamat Mohalla on Mohni Road on Dec 31. Two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at him, as a result of which he sustained bullet wounds and was subsequently taken to Mayo Hospital.

The first information report (FIR) of the incident was registered at the Data Darbar police station on the MPA’s complaint. It contains Sections 34 (common intention) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

